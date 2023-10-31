The Box Grater Tip For Easily Stripping Fresh Herbs

Stripping fresh herbs from their stems by hand can be a monotonous and time-consuming process, but it doesn't have to be. Do you have a box grater in your kitchen that you tend to only break out for grating blocks of cheese along with a handful of leafy herbs? Then you're in business. This cool trick was made popular by the TikTok community a few years ago, but people are still talking about it because it actually works.

Thread the stem side first of the cilantro, parsley, or even mint through one of the holes until you have a leafy bunch sticking out. Next, pull firmly at the stem from the other side and the box grater will free the herby pieces, leaving you holding the stem on one side and a rainfall of leafy, green herbs on the other. This trick works wonders and helps to ensure you aren't getting any of the stems, which can make for a bitter bite as well as a chewy and less than tasty texture.