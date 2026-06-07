This Aldi Italian Bread Is A Hidden Gem For Grilled Cheese Sandwiches
Buying ultra-fancy artisanal bread for a simple grilled cheese can feel like overkill, yet you still want a high-quality loaf that elevates the dish instead of dragging it down. The next time you get a craving for a delightfully crispy cheese sandwich, we suggest heading to Aldi to grab the Specially Selected Italian Loaf. We deemed this store-brand hidden gem as one of the top Aldi breads worth buying, thanks to its superb texture and pleasant yet mild taste that's perfect for your favorite grilled cheese recipes.
While soft, squishy white bread defines the delicate crispness of a traditional grilled cheese, heartier Italian bread is like a souped-up, amplified version, delivering a truly crunchy, hearty bite that contrasts beautifully with the gooey, melty interior. Our taste tester noted that Aldi's Specially Selected Italian Loaf has a soft yet chewy crumb, which won't wind up too hard after grilling, while the simple flavor will complement rather than compete with your favorite cheeses (or other elevated grilled cheese additions). Each slice has plenty of holes to soak up butter, mayo, or whatever else you like to use for frying, capturing rich flavor in every bite.
Aldi's Italian loaf also comes with a crisp, shiny exterior that gives your sandwich an amazing golden-brown finish, not to mention it's pre-sliced, so you can get your 'wich in the pan faster. Other shoppers strongly agree that this product makes for superior sandwiches and have shared how they like to make their ultimate Aldi grilled cheeses.
How to use Specially Selected Italian bread in gourmet grilled cheeses
Many Aldi shoppers have already cracked the code and used the store's Specially Selected Italian Loaf in sensational grilled cheeses. One Facebook user shared that they pick up mild cheddar cheese from Aldi, grill it with the bread, then slide fresh avocado into their sandwich. Commenters on another Facebook post wrote that they love to pair the bread with Aldi's pepper Jack, Colby Jack, and tomato basil-flavored cheeses, alongside other delicious extras. "This is the best, it makes the best tomato and pesto grilled cheese sandwiches," one user wrote, while another commenter said, "This makes a really good grilled cheese sandwich with bacon."
While mild cheeses like American, young cheddar, or Jack are great grilled cheese all-rounders, consider spicing up your sandwich with some of Aldi's greatest cheeses, many of which have fun and exciting flavors. The Specially Selected Italian bread would pair well with the Emporium Selection garden vegetable and sweet basil cheese, or the brand's bold "Borgonzola" (Brie plus Gorgonzola) for a creamy, funky filling that oozes into the crunchy bread.
Customers also say this Specially Selected product makes unbelievable garlic bread, which amps up the comfort level of grilled cheese when used in place of plain bread. A gooey cheese sandwiched between crusty, buttery, garlicky slices of this Aldi loaf sounds darn tasty to us. Lastly, fans recommend using this bread in air fryer grilled cheese – no matter how you make your sandwich, the appliance creates the ultimate crispy finish in mere minutes.