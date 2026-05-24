7 Aldi Specially Selected Breads Worth Buying And 4 To Avoid

No grocery trip is complete without good bread, regardless of whether you prefer classic loaves, bagels, or baguettes. You'll find many bread options at just about any grocery store you go to, and budget-friendly favorite Aldi is no exception. Aldi's bread section is pretty impressive, and you'll find various Aldi brands to choose from — but the brand you'll stumble upon the most is Specially Selected.

Aldi offers many bread types under its Specially Selected brand, and there's also lots of variety in those offerings. Looking for sourdough (or about five different flavor variations of sourdough)? You got it. Is brioche more up your alley? Specially Selected has got that covered too. To help narrow down which Specially Selected loaf you should reach for on your next Aldi run, I've purchased and sampled 11 bread options that were available, ranging from classic loaves to baguettes and bagels. After carefully taste testing each bread, I determined which ones are worth buying, and which ones you can leave on the shelf. My buy or avoid criteria came down to the bread's flavor and freshness, texture (because no one likes gummy bread), and whether a given bread had something special or unique that made it stand out among the rest.