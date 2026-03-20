10 Delicious Mix-Ins That Will Transform Your Standard Sourdough Loaf

You've already mastered all of the sourdough basics — you know when your sourdough starter is ready to use (and how to keep it alive and thriving), you can adjust your bread's bulk rise and cold proof times based on your kitchen's ambient temperature, and your friends and family shower you with compliments every time you grace them with a loaf. The only problem is that plain loaves are starting to lose their luster. It's high time to up your game.

Incorporating mix-ins into your loaves is the natural progression for a baker who has the basics of loaf-making down, and this is where your creativity can truly shine. As the former owner of a sourdough microbakery, I've done my fair share of mix-in experimentation, and I have one piece of advice right off the bat: It's okay to fail! A lot of baking, especially when it involves the science of sourdough, is going to be trial and error. Always bake test loaves when you're trying something new, and don't be harsh on yourself when a loaf doesn't turn out as expected.

Now that we've got that out of the way, here's some fodder for mix-in inspiration. Many of the following mix-ins are easy for beginners, and a few may require some testing to get just right. And, of course, never hesitate to experiment with whatever wild concoction your baker's brain is begging you to try.