Butterfly Pea Flower Extract: What Is This Strikingly Vibrant Ingredient And How Do You Use It?

In May, 2025, the United States Food and Drug Administration announced the agency's approval of three new food coloring agents. The trio of ingredients, galdieria blue, calcium phosphate, and butterfly pea extract, were chosen as apparent natural solutions that could help the agency work towards phasing out petrochemical made dyes, like Red No. 40 and Red Dye No. 3. Now, commercial makers of foods ranging from ready-to-eat chicken products, to fruit juices, pretzels, flavored milks, and coated nuts may begin transitioning their products to include these new, approved colorings.

One of these colorings, butterfly pea flower extract, has a long history as a food coloring ingredient, lending it centuries of anecdotal evidence as a safe way to make your food vibrant. The pea flower is a remediating plant, meaning it can fix nitrogen into gardens and make healthier soil. Harvested first by various cultures from India, Malaysia, Thailand, and Singapore, the flowers, plus the extract you can make from them, are used to color rice or dumplings, or infuse tea.

According to a report from the New York Times, butterfly pea flower extract has been approved to color foods since 2021, so you may have sampled it in some products already. The newest authorization increases the scope of its approval. In addition to drinks and candies, the coloring can now be used in chips, breakfast cereals, and yogurts.