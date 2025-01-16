5 Popular Snacks That Contain Red Dye No. 3

After decades of research on the dangers of artificial dyes, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has banned the use of FD&C Red No. 3, also known as erythrosine, in food and oral medications. The ban comes almost two years after a color additive petition drew attention to a study examining male rats that developed cancer after exposure to high levels of Red Dye No. 3. Although the FDA says that the cancer-causing hormonal mechanism in rats isn't present in humans, many consumers and public health experts have spent years advocating for the ban of Red No. 3.

Along with it being an animal carcinogenic, the dye has been linked to hyperactivity and other ADHD-like symptoms in children. However, it was the cancer-causing risks of the petroleum-based ingredient that brought about its 1990 ban in cosmetics and topical drugs. Countries like Austria, Norway, and France have already banned the ingredient, along with other artificial dyes. In 2023, California banned the use of four harmful chemicals in food, with Red No. 3 being among them. Some companies have already phased the dye out of their products (while still using other common dyes like Red 40 and Yellow 5), but there are a number of common goods that still contain Red Dye No. 3, including these five popular snacks.

