10 Grocery Store Bakery Items You Should Avoid Buying

The grocery store is the convenient one-stop-shop for all the foods you need. Meat? Check. Tortillas? Check. Bakery goods? Check. But, that doesn't mean all of the baked goods at your local store are worth buying.

That being said, I've found myself in the bakery section of the grocery store quite frequently. While I do consider myself to be a prolific home baker, I'm also someone who doesn't want to reinvent the wheel and spend hours on desserts and sweets that are just easier to buy pre-made. And unfortunately, I've come to realize that the local grocery store bakery section isn't what it's cracked up to be. After all, the sheer number of products that the bakery needs to turn out for customers really limits how much time the store can put into baking, decorating, and more — which means you can be sacrificing freshness and quality on certain products.

The fact of the matter is that there are some items in the bakery section that you're just better off making on your own, or turning to a specialty baker, to make, rather than taking the gamble of buying them from your local grocery store. These are the ones that you should always think twice about.