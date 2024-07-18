How To Try NYC's Iconic Eats Without Leaving Home

The New York City food scene is legendary. Its reputation for culinary excellence attracts chefs from around the world, and its fixture as a melting pot of diverse cultures makes New York home to some of the most delicious and unique food in the country. If you're hoping to sample NYC's finest, but aren't able to come for a visit, we have good news for you: Many of the most iconic foods that make New York City a culinary destination can be delivered straight to your door.

While the COVID-19 pandemic imposed unquestionable damage to the restaurant industry, one silver lining arrived in the form of delivery innovation, pushing restaurants to rethink how to transport their creations to customers both within the city and beyond. The arguable dynamo in culinary nationwide shipping is Goldbelly, with a wide assortment of specialty foods that are worth the splurge, but several NYC staples also offer their own direct shipping.

Now you can savor a slice of New York-style pizza, a quintessential hot dog, or the world-famous Cronut all without leaving home. This roundup was curated to celebrate NYC establishments and the iconic food they are known for. We've organized the very best of each New York City food and paired it with an excellent eatery offering nationwide shipping.