15 Iconic Pastrami Sandwiches From Across The US

There's a singular pleasure in sliding into a deli's leather booth with a steaming cup of coffee and a loaded plate. In the U.S., there's a good chance your dish is bursting with the cured beef sandwich known as pastrami.

Pastrami is an American culinary innovation introduced by Jewish immigrants in nineteenth-century New York City. Historians are pretty clear that Romanian Jews migrating to New York's Lower East Side brought pastrama, a cured goose meat, with them. They then started using beef instead and the process began to include curing, spicing, smoking, and steaming. When a Lithuanian immigrant named Sussman Volk got the recipe and started selling it in his deli in 1887, a New York icon was born.

From the origin of the pastrami sandwich in NYC, its tender, smoky flavor spread to Jewish delis and diners across the country. In its simplest form, the pastrami is loaded between slices of rye bread smeared with spicy mustard. This list looks at iconic places to savor the classic American sandwich based on professional and amateur reviews as well as platefuls of personal experience.