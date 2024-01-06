How Did Magnolia Bakery's Banana Pudding Get So Famous?

Banana pudding makes up a significant portion of online sales, and the dessert's success even led to the creation of Banana Pudding Cookies. "We would hear really interesting anecdotal stories from people, mostly women, who would be like, 'I love the cupcake, but my husband loves the banana pudding.' It was almost like guys didn't feel they could say they loved pastel-colored cupcakes, but they sure could talk about pudding," CEO Bobbie Lloyd reflected to Delish. "The more we sold, the more we made; the more we sold, the more people talked."

The bakery hasn't kept the recipe close; the process to make Magnolia's banana pudding has been shared, with layers of whipped cream, vanilla wafers, and banana slices left for hours in the fridge. For those who want to enjoy classic banana pudding with little culinary effort, the bakery sells a DIY kit with most of the ingredients needed to piece the dessert together — and a sampler pack featuring banana pudding cups and cookies for those who can't seem to get enough.

In addition to shipping the dessert nationwide, the bakery has also "partnered with brands to create banana pudding-inspired merchandise, such as a Boy Smells candles, a Monos luggage line, a Tula body scrub, and even a THC edible with incredibles," as Lloyd detailed to Tasting Table. It's safe to say that what was once a supporting actor menu item is now an established main character.