How To Make Store-Bought Cake Look Like You Went The Extra Mile

We all enjoy surprising someone we love with a delicious cake, but not all of us are confident bakers. A store-bought cake is always a safe and convenient option, which doesn't mean the cake can't be customized to look unique and special. Enter cookie cutters — the unexpected tool that can easily turn your big store-bought cake into several fancy mini cakes that taste delicious and don't resemble generic cakes from the store shelf.

Buy a sheet cake, gently remove any existing frosting or decorations, and set them aside for later. Then, use the cookie cutters to cut out smaller layers that you will later stack into mini cakes. The chosen shape of the cookie cutters gives your cakes a special note as they're shaped like stars, hearts, butterflies, or anything else. For a more traditional shape, use a round or square cookie cutter. Once you have your mini cut-out layers, it's time to assemble the cakes.

To frost the first layer, start by piping the rim before filling in the middle. If you prefer fillings such as whipped cream or jam, only frost the rim and put your filling of choice in the center. This way, you ensure the filling will stay inside the layers as you stack them. Once your bottom layer is finished, put the second layer on top for a two-layered mini cake. If you want more than two layers, keep frosting and stacking until you're satisfied with the result.