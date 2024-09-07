14 Unexpected Canned Ingredients To Elevate Store-Bought Donuts

Your grocery store's bakery section is filled with a plethora of treats, ranging from cakes and cupcakes ready for a birthday party to single bagels that are just waiting to get toasted and slathered with cream cheese. It's also the home of one of the most underrated items: a 12-pack of store-bought donuts. Or, you can take a stroll over to the flourescent-lit display to pick out a single donut that speaks to you. I've purchased both before and have come to appreciate how easy it is to grab a box of various donuts or plastic tin of glazed ones and leave it on the table so my breakfast guests can pick at them like vultures over a carcass.

While these donuts have their merits — mostly that they pacify a hankering for something sweet — they tend not to be as flavorful as a donut you'd get from a dedicated shop or upscale bakery. But not to fear, there's another aisle in your grocery store that you should visit to get some inspiration for how to spruce up your store-bought donuts: the canned foods aisle. Canned foods are just as convenient to purchase as the pre-made donuts at your local grocery store. With a little bit of creativity, a knack for all things sweet, and guidance from a fellow donut lover, you too can give your crullers, chocolate frosteds, and blueberry cake donuts the edge they need.