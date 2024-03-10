12 Creative Ways To Use Up Extra Donuts

There is truly something joyous about a donut. It's the perfect accompaniment to a mid-morning coffee or to be enjoyed simply as-is. Not to mention, the combination of a fluffy, cakey center and a slightly crisp sugar glaze, or an inviting coating of colorful frosting, makes donuts one of the most hard-to-resist baked treats around. However, donuts are typically sold in batches, often by the dozen. Though we may think that it is perfectly easy to get through a box of donuts in no time, it is oftentimes harder to finish an entire batch than our cravings may have us believe. And more often than not, we end up with excess.

Whilst there are ways to keep your donuts fresh so they can be enjoyed for longer, sometimes the notion of eating upwards of 10 donuts for the remainder of the week can seem a little uninspiring. In actuality, donuts are far more versatile than you may have originally thought. They can be reshaped and revitalized in a variety of ways to create everything from decadent breakfasts to impressive takes on traditional desserts.

So, if you've got leftovers from a party, are dealing with the aftermath of an overzealous bargain buy, or you have simply found yourself with more donuts than you know what to do with, here are 12 creative and delicious ways to use them up.