14 Best Spots For Donuts In Boston

Besides cheering for their beloved Sox and Pats and complaining about the weather, few things are as sacred to Bostonians as donuts. The sheer ubiquity of Dunkin' is proof enough of the city's love for these pastries (although the chain dropped the "Donuts" from its name back in 2019). More than simple sugary rings, donuts are an excuse for hardworking Bostonians to slow down and indulge, if only for a couple of minutes.

The city's donut options run the gamut from decades-old mom-and-pop shops in the suburbs to trendy brunch spots in the heart of the city. Given just how many places sell donuts in Boston, you'll have no trouble finding some good ones. In fact, you'll probably have the opposite problem — too many quality donut shops and not enough time or stomach capacity to try them all. Thankfully, we've curated a list of the best spots for donuts in Boston to help you out. On this list, you'll find shops specializing in classics like jelly-filled alongside up-and-coming joints experimenting with flavors like fried chicken, bacon, and strawberry shortcake. If you're ready to embark on an amazing culinary adventure, then grab a cup of coffee and loosen your belt.