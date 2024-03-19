12 Store-Bought Donut Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

Donuts are one of life's simple pleasures. But, they are also a wonderful excuse for a touch of indulgence in the morning, just like cinnamon rolls or pancakes with syrup. Of course, I can think of no better way to enjoy the sugary rings than a local hole-in-the-wall bakery. A place where donuts are the one and only thing that graces the menu board — with coffee or milk as the only tolerable acceptions — and where the sweet smells of fried batter, icing, and chocolate all but knock you over as you cross through the threshold.

However, when those late-night cravings hit or when you simply can't fit a visit to the patisserie into your morning schedule, store-bought donuts make for a welcome stopgap. They may look a little different than donut shop confections, with many available in mini forms and often missing extravagant toppings. But, there's still plenty to love including both cake and yeast donuts and a wide range of classic flavors from glazed donuts and frosted chocolate to powered and cinnamon.

Names like Hostess, Entenmann's, and Little Debbie receive the most attention in this off-the-shelf donut market. But, is it justified? Or, do other lesser-known brands offer superior and far more delicious products hidden in plain sight? I rounded up different bags and boxes to answer these exact questions, and finally get to the bottom of which ready-made sweet treat is best. This is one taste test you donut want to miss.