California Just Banned The Use Of 4 Harmful Chemicals In Food

On October 7, Governor Gavin Newsom signed the California Food Safety Act, a new law that bans four harmful additives found in processed foods. Authored by Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel (D-Woodland Hills) and backed by The Environmental Working Group and Consumer Reports, the law is set to remove propylparaben, brominated vegetable oil, potassium bromate, and Red Dye No. 3 from the shelves of California grocery stores by 2027.

The European Union already bans all four chemicals, with certain exceptions for Red Dye No. 3. Several popular fast-food chains, including Papa John's Pizza, Dunkin Donuts, and Panera, and major soft drink manufacturers like Pepsi, Coke, and Gatorade, have already stopped using the additives, too.

This is the first time a state has banned food additives that the Food and Drug Administration allows, and the law will likely trigger nationwide change. Manufacturers will have to change their recipes if they want to keep selling their products in California, and the bill is inspiring a broader push for regulations. In New York, legislators are considering a bill that would ban the same four additives, with titanium dioxide — a color additive and potential carcinogen — added to the list. Several major health and safety organizations, including the Environmental Working Group, are petitioning the FDA to ban titanium dioxide and Red Dye No. 3.