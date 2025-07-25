16 Flavorful Ingredients To Infuse Into Honey

There are two types of honey users in this world: those who use honey in their tea and the occasional recipe that calls for it, and those who use it as their primary sweetener. Honey has a broader reach than just tea, in both a savory and sweet capacity. Use it on fresh and grilled fruit, on ice cream, in baked goods, smoothies, marinades, dressings, sauces, or eat it right off of the spoon, "The Secret Life of Bees" style. As a vegetarian chef and recipe designer, my favorite application for honey is in a vegetable marinade, highlighting sweet, spicy, umami, and acidic flavors, all in one. Honey varieties are expansive, depending on the type of plant the bees are obtaining their pollen from. Some popular options include clover, wildflower, orange blossom, and manuka honey.

Beyond the varieties of pollen the bees are working with, humans have taken matters into their own hands and have been infusing honey with additional flavors. I guess you could call this a cross-species collaborative, multimedia project, and the result is hauntingly delicious. With the endless flavor options and oodles of applications for the sticky-sweet liquid gold, you may just find yourself flexing your culinary muscles and creating something truly unique. If you're new to honey infusion, start with these flavorful ingredients to infuse honey, and get cooking.