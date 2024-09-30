Fermented Garlic Honey Is The Condiment You Didn't Know You Were Missing
Fermented garlic honey may sound like the kind of ingredient that fever dreams are made of, but the unique ingredient can quickly upgrade dishes and recipes in need of a bit of extra swagger. Whether drizzled onto pizza or used to coat chicken thighs, garlic-infused honey not only delivers taste but also boasts the added benefit of helping boost your immune system.
Simply crush raw garlic, add raw honey, and let the ingredients mingle for at least one week before you start swiping the flavorful sweetener onto crusty pieces of grilled garlic bread. You'll notice that crushed garlic interacts with honey in the jar, and the concoction will bubble. You may need to rotate the container in which the garlic and honey are stored so that the garlic is fully submerged in the honey throughout the infusion profess. Once the bubbling ceases, the fermentation process has ended, and you're left with a sweetener that adds unique flavor to charcuterie boards and salads.
A flavorful condiment with health-supporting benefits
While you don't need to wait for the bubbles to disappear to dig in and enjoy, just like other kinds of infusions, the longer you let the garlic and honey sit, the stronger the resulting flavor. The honey will also become less viscous the longer it is left in a mason jar. You may want to set a plate or dish beneath your container, should any ingredients bubble up and out of the jar and drip onto your countertop. Once you've acquainted yourself with the infusion process, you can add various herbs and spices to create the kind of flavor combinations that work best in your kitchen.
Use your fermented garlic honey in marinades and garnishes for bowls of soup, or elevate sandwiches and main dishes with a quick and easy drizzle. When kept in a cool area, your garlic honey can last for a year, if not more, so you may want to make more than what you'll think you'll need, particularly to help safeguard you through cold and flu seasons.