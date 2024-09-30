Fermented Garlic Honey Is The Condiment You Didn't Know You Were Missing

Fermented garlic honey may sound like the kind of ingredient that fever dreams are made of, but the unique ingredient can quickly upgrade dishes and recipes in need of a bit of extra swagger. Whether drizzled onto pizza or used to coat chicken thighs, garlic-infused honey not only delivers taste but also boasts the added benefit of helping boost your immune system.

Simply crush raw garlic, add raw honey, and let the ingredients mingle for at least one week before you start swiping the flavorful sweetener onto crusty pieces of grilled garlic bread. You'll notice that crushed garlic interacts with honey in the jar, and the concoction will bubble. You may need to rotate the container in which the garlic and honey are stored so that the garlic is fully submerged in the honey throughout the infusion profess. Once the bubbling ceases, the fermentation process has ended, and you're left with a sweetener that adds unique flavor to charcuterie boards and salads.