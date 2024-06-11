20 Ways To Use Fermented Honey Garlic

How many times have you seen a recipe call for both honey and garlic? Probably more times than you can count. Consider making life easier for yourself by preparing a pre-made honey-garlic concoction that you can just drizzle, pour, or drop into your next recipe, thereby saving time and reducing stress. And while you're at it, you might as well add another element of flavor to your concoction by allowing that garlic to ferment, which will give your honey-garlic an added tang, and a more dynamic taste that will make the ideal complement to a variety of recipes.

Luckily, the preparation of this delightful condiment is simple and straightforward. It only requires raw honey, fresh garlic, and a bit of your time — the fermentation comes free of charge — and all you have to do is pour some honey over slightly bruised garlic cloves, let the combination sit in a jar for a few days, stir, then let it sit for another week, stirring again occasionally. Just be sure to use raw honey and not the regular stuff, as this is the only type of honey that has the enzymes necessary to produce fermentation. Once your fermented honey garlic is ready to go, you can use it in various culinary applications, the best of which we've listed below.