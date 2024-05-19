Carrot And Goat Cheese Tart Recipe

While carrot cakes have been around for centuries and the vegetable is also a typical ingredient in humble but comforting chicken pot pie recipes, you don't often see it used as the star ingredient in sophisticated tarts and other savory pastries. Developer Tess Le Moing, however, has created a tart in which carrots take center stage and provide the perfect backdrop for a few flavorful costars. She tells us, "Carrots and Goat Cheese are in the spotlight, but the shallots and pesto make this more than just a carrot tart." The subtly sweet and earthy carrots perfectly complement the sharper and more assertive flavors of goat cheese and shallots, and the bright freshness of mint pesto enhances the whole dish.

This elegant tart, which Le Moing describes as "a great way to ring in the spring weather as a show-stopping picnic snack," is versatile in that you can eat it either warm or cold. It can also be served as a meatless entree accompanied by a salad or can be sliced up and used as a finger food or an appetizer for a tea party or potluck. If you use pre-made puff pastry, assembling the tart is actually easier than it looks, but Le Moing notes that if you're into meal prepping, you can assemble the tart ahead of time and wrap it in plastic, then either refrigerate or freeze it until you are ready to cook it.