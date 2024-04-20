Blackened Cod And Citrus Salad Recipe

Some things just go together seamlessly, like peanut butter and jelly, mint and chocolate chip, avocado and toast. What all of these winning combinations have in common is balance; whether it's between savory and sweet, sharp and mellow, or soft and crunchy, a good pairing needs two seemingly opposite elements. As it turns out, cod and citrus make up an unlikely duo that manages to strike that desired flavor balance. Blackening is a popular technique for seasoning and caramelizing meat and fish, resulting in a mellow-but-spicy seared skin. Sweet and acidic, citrus is the perfect opposition to blackened fish, the unlikely pairing that balances the rich flavors of the crispy caramelized crust.

In this recipe written with developer Michelle McGlinn, delicate and flaky cod is blackened with chili, garlic, onion, and butter, then served atop a summery arrangement of lemon-tossed greens and colorful blood orange. The resulting salad is peppery but bright, with just the right amount of heat and an assortment of different textures. And if there's one thing this salad — and all of its opposing elements — can do, it's showing how good differences can be when paired together.