Make Your Honey Butter Taste Like Heaven With A Simple Bourbon Twist

There are so many types of bourbon and so many ways to enjoy the American corn-based whiskey, from neat in a glass to creative cocktails. Other than drinking it, bourbon is also an excellent way to impart those sweet notes of caramel and oak flavors into foods like desserts and sauces. One of the most favored yet simple ways to use bourbon in the kitchen is to add it to honey butter for a heavenly, flavorful twist on the sweet and salty spread.

Using a good quality, salted butter is key when you're working with so few ingredients. Opt for a butter with a higher fat content, like a European-style butter or, if you can get your hands on it, an imported butter from France. The salt in the butter will bring out the flavors of all three ingredients, making them shine in contrast with the salt.

Bring the butter to room temperature before beginning so it's easier to work with, whether you're mixing by hand or using an electric mixer to get it nice and fluffy. You can use any type of honey you have on hand, which we prefer to sugar for the smooth consistency it has as opposed to the tiny granules of sugar that don't always dissolve. Start with a small amount to bring a bit of sweetness into the butter without overwhelming it, then taste and add a bit more honey if you're so inclined.

