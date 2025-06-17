The Best Lavender Variety To Plant If You Want To Cook With It

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While lavender is perhaps best known for its use in essential oils and as a beautiful addition to front yards, cooking with the aromatic, soft purple herb might very well leave you in a pleasant lavender haze. While all lavender varieties (and there are a lot since there are over 40 species of the plant) are said to be edible, not all are created equally for cooking. If you want to cook with it, the best lavenders to plant in your garden are varieties of English lavender, such as Buena Vista and Folgate.

These lavender cultivars belong to the Lavandula angustifolia species (true lavender) as opposed to lavandin hybrids (Lavandula x intermedia), which aren't great for cooking due to their pungent camphor-like taste and strong woody aroma. Instead, English lavender cultivars are known for their balanced, soothingly-sweet floral taste and aroma when used in culinary applications.

English lavender, which grows perennially in cooler climates with full sun, low water, and rocky, well-drained soil, is the best to grow in your garden if you plan to cook with it. Although, you could also cook with French lavender, which is typically more fragrant and even has hints of rosemary aromatics. However, the balanced sweetness of English lavender is ideal for a variety of creative ways to use lavender in cooking, from making buttery shortbread cookies to bright and floral summer salads.