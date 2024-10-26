How To Turn Hot Honey Into An Easy, Sweet And Spicy Marinade

Hot honey has become a trendy condiment, with brands like Mike's Hot Honey grossing $40 million a year. The origin of Mike's Hot Honey is linked to Brazilian pizzerias, and is now a common drizzle over many styles of pizza from New York to Chicago. However, hot honey is great for more than just your favorite slice. You can make it the foundation of a sweet and spicy marinade to elevate savory, umami-rich meat and seafood. For more insight, we've consulted Noah Chaimberg, founder and CEO at Heatonist, the famous hot sauce company that offers a wealth of unique flavors from around the globe.

Heatonist's website deems Chaimberg the sommelier of hot sauces, making him the foremost expert on all things spicy. So, when we interviewed him about a hot honey marinade, he gave us a foolproof formula. "To turn it [hot honey] into the ultimate marinade, add three parts oil, one part acid (orange juice would be delicious), and one part [hot] honey."

Acid will not only balance the sweet and spicy notes in the star ingredient, but it also plays a crucial role in tenderizing your meat for results that are as juicy and melt-in-your-mouth succulent as they are flavorful. Acid comes in more forms than just citrus juice so, "if you're incorporating a hot sauce with vinegar as one of the first ingredients, you can substitute that in for the acid."

