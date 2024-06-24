Hot Honey Butter and Dijon Grilled Chicken Recipe

Redolent with the heat of chile flakes, the tartness of mustard, and the sweetness of honey, these hot honey butter and Dijon grilled chicken breasts are the perfect way to satisfy your sweet-and-spicy cravings. Impressive enough to serve to company yet simple enough to devour on your own, this will quickly become your new favorite way to eat chicken.

According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, sweet and spicy preparations have historically existed in various cultures around the world. Think of Thai sweet chili sauce, which is actually a Chinese invention, hot and sweet Italian sausage, and the Mexican love of mole and chile-tinged hot chocolate. Hot honey is relatively newer and has become popularized in the United States in the last twenty years. It can be used in myriad ways to add depth of flavor and a glossy sheen to everything from pizza to baklava.

In this recipe, we mix butter with honey, chile flakes, paprika, garlic, and Dijon mustard to give plain old chicken breasts a rich coating and a sauce that you will want to lick off the plate. Whether you are an avowed fan of hot honey or a newcomer to the ingredient, this recipe will win you over.