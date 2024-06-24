Hot Honey Butter And Dijon Grilled Chicken Recipe
Redolent with the heat of chile flakes, the tartness of mustard, and the sweetness of honey, these hot honey butter and Dijon grilled chicken breasts are the perfect way to satisfy your sweet-and-spicy cravings. Impressive enough to serve to company yet simple enough to devour on your own, this will quickly become your new favorite way to eat chicken.
According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, sweet and spicy preparations have historically existed in various cultures around the world. Think of Thai sweet chili sauce, which is actually a Chinese invention, hot and sweet Italian sausage, and the Mexican love of mole and chile-tinged hot chocolate. Hot honey is relatively newer and has become popularized in the United States in the last twenty years. It can be used in myriad ways to add depth of flavor and a glossy sheen to everything from pizza to baklava.
In this recipe, we mix butter with honey, chile flakes, paprika, garlic, and Dijon mustard to give plain old chicken breasts a rich coating and a sauce that you will want to lick off the plate. Whether you are an avowed fan of hot honey or a newcomer to the ingredient, this recipe will win you over.
Gather the ingredients for hot honey butter and Dijon grilled chicken
To make this spicy-and-sweet chicken recipe, you will need vegetable oil for sauteing, and boneless, skinless chicken breasts for the actual protein. To make the sauce, you will need unsalted butter, honey, Dijon mustard, smoked paprika, garlic cloves, red chile flakes, cilantro, and salt and pepper, to taste.
Step 1: Preheat the oil in a pan
Heat a non-stick pan over medium-high heat with a drizzle of oil.
Step 2: Whisk together the hot honey butter sauce
In a small bowl, whisk together the melted butter, honey, Dijon mustard, smoked paprika, minced garlic, red chile flakes, salt, and pepper.
Step 3: Brush the chicken breasts with the sauce
Brush the chicken breasts with the honey butter.
Step 4: Cook the chicken breasts
Cook the chicken breasts in the pan for 6–8 minutes per side, or until cooked through. Baste the chicken with the rest of the honey butter halfway through cooking.
Step 5: Transfer to a serving plate
Transfer the chicken breasts to a serving plate.
Step 6: Drizzle with the remaining sauce
Drizzle any remaining honey butter over the chicken breasts.
Step 7: Garnish and serve
Garnish with cilantro, then serve hot.
- 1 drizzle oil, for sauteing
- 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- ¼ cup unsalted butter, melted
- ¼ cup honey
- 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
- 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- ¼ tablespoon red chile flakes
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 1 tablespoon finely chopped cilantro
- Heat a non-stick grill pan over medium-high heat with a drizzle of oil.
- In a small bowl, whisk together the melted butter, honey, Dijon mustard, smoked paprika, minced garlic, red chile flakes, salt, and pepper.
- Brush the chicken breasts with the honey butter.
- Cook the chicken breasts in the pan for 6–8 minutes per side, or until cooked through. Baste the chicken with the rest of the honey butter halfway through cooking.
- Transfer the chicken breasts to a serving plate.
- Drizzle any remaining honey butter over the chicken breasts.
- Garnish with cilantro, then serve hot.
What can you serve as a side dish with Dijon grilled chicken?
Dijon grilled chicken has a tangy, mustardy flavor that pairs well with a variety of side dishes. For a French classic, look no further than lemony roasted potatoes to complement the chicken's savory notes. For a lighter side, consider a fresh, bitter salad with mustard greens and additional Dijon mustard to play off of Dijon's tangy and spicy notes and tie the flavors together. If you want to incorporate even bolder flavors, serve the chicken with a grain side dish, such as this wild rice saute.
If you want to serve this honey mustard grilled chicken as more than just a standalone main dish, you could slice or shred the cooked chicken and serve it in a wrap or pita with arugula, tomatoes, and a creamy dressing. Another option is to serve the grilled chicken over a fresh salad with mixed greens, candied nuts, and apples.
How can you change up this hot honey chicken recipe?
Once you've made this dish a few times, you can start playing around with its presentation, preparation, and even flavors. For starters, you can substitute chicken thighs for the breasts in this recipe. Chicken thighs tend to be more flavorful and juicy than breasts due to their higher fat content, but they may require a slightly longer cooking time to ensure they're fully cooked through. The best way to know when to stop cooking them is to use a meat thermometer and take the thighs off the heat when they reach an internal temperature of 165 F.
Additionally, you can change up the way we cook this dish. If you don't have access to a grill or grill pan or if you don't want to slave over a stove, you can easily bake this honey mustard chicken in the oven. Preheat your oven to 400 F, brush the chicken breasts with the honey mustard sauce and place them on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Bake for 20–25 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through and the juices run clear when pierced with a fork. To ensure that the chicken doesn't dry out, baste it with the remaining sauce halfway through baking, and voila — you've got yourself a very hands-off recipe.