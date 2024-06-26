How A Trip To Brazil Led To America's Hot Honey Trend

Hot honey is just about the best thing since, well, regular honey. And no one can deny that Mike Kurtz's brand, Mike's Hot Honey, took the food world by storm. But how did it come to be?

It all started with a trip to Brazil, where Kurtz was studying abroad. While visiting a pizzeria, he encountered jars of chili-infused honey. The combination of a slice of pizza and spicy honey was tantalizing and a major jumping-off point for Kurtz. Inspired, he returned to the States and got to work meticulously formulating his own special spicy honey recipe. The distinctive condiment quickly became a hit at the Brooklyn pizzeria where he worked. This overwhelming popularity led Kurtz to bottle and sell his own hot honey to customers. From there, Mike's Hot Honey grew rapidly, gaining widespread attention from media outlets and finding its place in both home and commercial kitchens worldwide.