Give Your Quesadillas A Kick Of Sweet Heat With Hot Honey

Hot honey is the perfect condiment for anyone who loves the combination of sweetness and spiciness. Plus, the uses for hot honey are seemingly endless — you can drizzle it over pizza, use it to make a breakfast sandwich more exciting, or even mix it into an ice cream sundae. Another amazing use for hot honey that you may not have tried yet? Quesadillas.

Quesadillas are one of the most popular dishes in Mexican cuisine — and we all know that spice and Mexican food go hand in hand. If you've ever added salsa, jalapeños, or other chiles to quesadillas, you know the dish is just as easily complemented by spiciness as other Mexican dishes. But why stop at simply adding heat to your quesadillas? You shouldn't miss out on the experience of using hot honey in the tasty dish. After all, the honey will not only add a sweetness that balances out the spiciness and makes for an even more dynamic flavor profile but also imparts a creaminess it may have been lacking.