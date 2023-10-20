A Drizzle Of Hot Honey Is The Kick Your Next Bowl Of Ice Cream Needs

Ice cream with a touch of spice? Absolutely. Drizzling the spicy, sticky sweetness of hot honey on top of your next bowl of ice cream is a guaranteed ticket to Flavortown. Whether you're scooping up bowls of traditional ice cream, making your own honey-flavored ice cream, or want to gobble up strawberry frozen yogurt for an afternoon pick-me-up, an added touch of hot honey garnish will have you feeling like a professional chef in no time.

Chili-infused honey is the perfect complement to the refreshing coolness of ice cream, and when matched with complementary flavors, both homemade and store-bought ice creams and fresh, creamy gelatos can really start to sing when amplified with a hit of spice. After trying this delightful combination, you may find yourself reaching for the jar of hot honey to top other sweet food items like cinnamon breakfast waffles, creamy dessert spreads, and trays of cheesy appetizers. It's just that good.