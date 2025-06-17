Stop Throwing Away Banana Peels And Use Them For This Genius Honey Hack Instead

Banana peels usually end up in the trash, but there's a clever way to give them new life — by turning them into a subtly sweet, flavor-packed honey infusion. This easy hack requires just two ingredients: ripe banana peels and honey.

Here's how it works: Slice clean banana peels into thin strips, add them to a jar, and pour in just enough honey to fully coat and cover the peels. Let the mixture sit in the fridge for about a week, giving it a gentle stir now and then. Over time, the honey draws out the mellow, fruity sugars from the peel, leaving you with a smooth, lightly banana-flavored sweetener that's incredibly versatile.

Because the peel is so high in natural sugars and subtle tropical flavor, it pairs perfectly with honey's richness. You can strain the peels out after about five to seven days or leave them in a little longer if you want a stronger infusion. Either way, this is a smart and delicious way to repurpose kitchen scraps to reduce food waste.