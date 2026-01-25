Your Sourdough Starter Is Ready When It Does This, According To An Expert Baker

You can start your sourdough journey by buying a kit on Amazon. These include jars for your starter that have a band to track both the rise of the dough and the date you started it, helping you follow your starter's progress. Any clear container will do, however, so long as you can see and mark the progress.

There are other signs to look for to determine when your sourdough starter is ready. "Look for the starter to be bubbly and increased in size," Merritt told us. "If your starter is flat, thin, or has a harsh, acidic smell, it is not ready and needs to be fed. If the bubbles are small and the starter is decreasing in size, it's missed its peak and needs to be fed again before using."

Doubling in size is good, but time is an important factor, too. "If you are making your sourdough starter from scratch, your starter will begin doubling in size before it's actually strong enough to use for baking," she explains. "You must have fed your starter a minimum of 8-10 days before it's ready to use, and even then you may need to feed it a bit longer before it's actually strong enough to make bread with."

A sourdough starter can last years so long as it's fed and maintained properly. As long as you don't rush things, pay attention to these sourdough tips, and take care of your starter, it can last for decades. You can start by trying our sourdough bread recipe.