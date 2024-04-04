How To Tell When Your Sourdough Starter Is Ready

When it comes to sourdough baking, the secret to success lies in knowing when your starter has reached its peak activity and is ready to work its magic. But how do you know when that is exactly? It all comes down to the telltale signs of a healthy period of starter growth. To get started, try our foolproof sourdough starter recipe.

One of the surefire indicators that your sourdough starter is ready for action is the presence of lots of active bubbles at the top. Using this indicator, you should see bubbles forming and slowly popping as the gas pushes through the dough to be released. These bubbles are a sign that the starter is busy fermenting and producing gas, which gives the starter its characteristic leavening power in loaves of bread and other baked goods.

Another handy test to determine if your sourdough starter is ready is the float test. Simply drop a small spoonful of the starter into a glass of water. If it floats, you can see that the starter is buoyant and full of gas, which means it's active and ready to be used in hot honey sourdough bread, homemade pita, and so much more.