The Secret To Alon Shaya's Homemade Pita Starts With Sourdough - Exclusive

No singular food is as ubiquitous to Middle Eastern cuisine as pita bread — and even with the smooth, fluffy hummus, warm kofta, and crispy falafels, your mezze just isn't quite complete without it. Served fresh, pita bread is soft, pillowy, and warm. The bread pulls apart easily and is perfectly constructed for sopping up anything you dip it into — which is everything. You simply won't be able to get enough of it. It's a problem, actually. Few restaurants serve enough pita bread, but not Alon Shaya's.

With wood fire ovens dedicated to the pita, Shaya's restaurants — Safta in Denver, Saba in New Orleans, and most recently Silan in the Bahamas — offer their patrons endless amounts. That's a good thing, because the pita he makes is really, really good. Recently, while attending the chef's master class at the Nassau Paradise Island Wine and Food Fest, Tasting Table got the inside scoop on how he makes it at home, and his secret is none other than a sourdough starter.

"[Make] or get a sourdough starter from your local bakery. And let the dough ferment for a couple of days," he says. "I make the dough one day, let it rest overnight; then I roll it into a ball, let it rest overnight; then I bake it the next day." That's not his only tip, however.