The Rolling Mistake To Avoid For Perfectly Even Pita Bread

A useful trick to avoid this problem is to place a pair of dowels on the counter on either side of your workspace to guide your roller. This will eliminate the risk of rolling out unevenly. Remember you don't want to go too thin either, or your pita may not hold together or will contain holes.

Bear in mind that pita bread will slowly collapse after it's removed from the oven, but this is no reason to be disheartened as the pockets will remain intact. Allowing the steam to slowly dissipate will create a pita with a fluffy interior but for an even softer texture, try wrapping them in a cloth to trap in more moisture. Once you're confident with your recipe, why not experiment with adding in extra flavors, such as poppy, sesame, or Nigella seeds?

Finally, all is not lost if your pita doesn't puff up — use Greek-style pita breads to make wraps like souvlaki where the fillings are piled straight onto the middle instead of inside a pocket. Leftover pita is also perfect for transforming into baked pita chips. Simply chop your pita into triangular wedges, coat in oil, sprinkle over some seasonings, and bake. Other creative ways to use pita bread include turning it into garlic bread or layering it up in a sweet and creamy bread pudding.