Hot Honey Sourdough Bread Recipe

Hot honey and sourdough were made for each other. Crusty sourdough bread meets the sweet, savory spiciness of the hot honey in a place of perfect harmony. Leah Maroney has been making sourdough for friends and family for years, and her foolproof method makes sourdough bread making accessible for anyone.

"Incorporating inclusions like hot honey is simple to do, especially when you already have experience in sourdough making. But, make sure you use gloves when you are incorporating hot honey! The spiciness is no joke, so protect your hands," says Maroney. Once the bread bakes, it provides more of a subtle, sweet heat.

This is the perfect bread to enjoy on its own with homemade butter. But, it also complements a pot roast, beef stew, or even chicken and dumplings extremely well. Anything savory and saucy that can use a touch of sweet heat will be the perfect pairing for this bread.