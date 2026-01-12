9 Ways You're Killing Sourdough Starter Without Realizing It

Attention, all bread-loving guys and gals: Today, it's my mission to make your sourdough journey a little easier. Whether you're a chronic starter-killer or the whole concept of making bread sans yeast sounds too complicated, you're in the right place. As someone who started and promptly ended her sourdough journey three times over before finally opening a microbakery, I've been in your shoes, and I know how frustrating the initial sourdough learning curve can be.

Fortunately, making plentiful mistakes is the best way to learn what not to do in almost any given situation, sourdough included. While sourdough starters are incredibly resilient, they still need to be properly tended to, especially during the initial bulking process (though you don't have to make your starter from scratch).

Maintenance also requires diligence and care. Think of your starter like a beloved houseplant (and yes, it is a living thing!) — you can be pretty hands-off most of the time, but you still need to pay attention to it. It will tell you when it needs some attention. The following is a list of sourdough mistakes that can keep your starter from functioning optimally or can even kill it. I've made most of these mistakes myself over the past eight years, so there's no shaming here!