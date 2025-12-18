Where To Get Sourdough Starter If You Don't Want To Make It From Scratch

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The sticky world of sourdough can seem overwhelming at first. There's so much talk of flour, feeding, folding and looking after countless jars of goop. Then there's all of that confusing discard nonsense. So while you can make sourdough starter at home using flour and water, it is a bit of a process. It can take nearly a week to properly prepare, and you need to be careful about all those feeding times and temperatures. A much easier solution is to buy some starter, or get it from someone who already has one.

You can buy starters online, and many bakeries will sell them too, but your first port of call should be to ask your friends or neighbors. After the sourdough craze that started during the pandemic, it should be fairly easy to track down a starter from someone you know.

If you like to bake, then adopting a good sourdough starter is a decision you're not going to regret. Turning out warm loaves of fresh, bubbly bread with your own two hands is a fulfilling, if not addicting hobby, that you're just going to want to get better and better at.