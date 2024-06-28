What You Need To Know About Storing Sourdough Starter On The Counter

Baking sourdough bread from a starter really is a science, which can be a good or bad thing depending on your perspective. The tough part of sourdough science is that there are many factors to control. The success of your bread and how lively your starter is can be affected by time, temperature, what flour you feed it, how you handle it, and plenty of other influences. For people used to more forgiving and improvisational forms of cooking, this can be maddening. But that science also gives you control. There are plenty of tips for sourdough baking that let you adjust your dough to your precise standards. Every problem has a solution, and one of the biggest things you have direct control over is how you are going to store your starter.

Once you pick your sourdough starter recipe and have things ready to go, you can store it pretty much anywhere in your house, including just plopping the container on your counter; you just need to understand how the temperature there will affect it. Sourdough starters stored on the counter at room temperature will grow a lot faster, just like bread dough will rise faster at higher temperatures. Faster growth means your yeast is eating quicker and that means it needs to be fed more frequently. It will depend on the temperature of your house, but any starter stored on the counter will likely need to be fed every day, and sometimes as often as every 12 hours.