The Trick For Giving Sourdough An Extra-Sour Flavor

If you prefer a tangier, more piquant flavor from your homemade sourdough bread, all it takes is some room in your refrigerator and a little patience. You can customize your loaf by allowing it to ferment for longer. That's right, an extended, slow rise is the name of the game because the "sour" in sourdough bread comes from lactic and acetic acids in the sourdough starter – and these take time to form.

The longer the starter and the dough ferment, the more these acids are naturally created by the beneficial live cultures in the starter. Acetic acid (which is found in vinegar) is tangier than lactic acid (which is found in yogurt), and the bacteria that produce it prefer a cooler temperature. The presence of acetic acid is what gives sourdough bread its hallmark strong, tangy flavor. To stimulate acetic acid production, pop that rising dough in the refrigerator for two or three days, giving it a longer proofing time.

During the proofing process, the live yeast and active bacteria culture (Lactobacillus) in your sourdough feeds on the sugar and starches in the dough, releasing the tart acetic acid as a byproduct, which decreases the sweetness and increases the bread's overall tanginess. By contrast, proofing your sourdough loaf at a warmer room temperature will stimulate bacteria that produce lactic acid, resulting in a milder flavor. The fridge, therefore, is the sourness superstar.