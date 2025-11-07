6 San Francisco Bakeries With The Best Sourdough Bread, According To A Local

No matter how my morning is going, I always try to appreciate that I get to start my day with two essential San Francisco experiences. The first is listening to the sea lions bark at Pier 39, and the other is catching a whiff of freshly baked sourdough bread. While the sea lions were something I always associated with the city, I was actually unaware of San Francisco's famous loaves before moving here. This quickly changed after I started working in a local bakery. I've always loved making bread, so it wasn't long before I became obsessed with trying various starters and sampling all of the best-looking loaves out there.

It wasn't a difficult quest, seeing as there's no shortage of options to choose from. It all traces back to the Gold Rush, when miners relied on the naturally leavened bread as a food source. Many brought their starters from other parts of the world, but San Francisco's microclimate led to the bread taking on a new flavor. Scientists eventually narrowed it down to a distinct bacteria called Lactobacillus sanfranciscensis, which is believed to be what makes San Francisco sourdough so unique.

The bacteria can be found all over the world, but some sourdoughs just stand out above others –- even within the city. The opinions of San Franciscans can range as much as the local weather, so you'll never get everyone to agree. But having debated the topic frequently with my colleagues at the bakery, here are a few standout destinations for San Francisco sourdough that I wholeheartedly recommend.