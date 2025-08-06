The Famous California Restaurant Martha Stewart Once Adored Is Famous For Its Bread

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Lifestyle icon Martha Stewart may be famous for her homemade, well, everything, but even she can appreciate the pleasures of letting someone else take the reins in the kitchen once in a while. It's no secret that Stewart has dined her way across the United States (and the world, for that matter), so when she gives her stamp of approval to a restaurant, you know it's got to be good.

Of all of Stewart's favorite restaurants scattered across the country, one destination stands out for its famous bread. Enter Tartine, a San Francisco and Los Angeles cafe and bakery that's renowned for rustic loaves baked fresh daily. Given that its French name literally translates to "slice of bread," its specialty may come as no surprise.

Stewart has posted about the San Fran locale multiple times on social media. In one post on X, the star shared a photo of the bakery's ham and cheese croissant, gushing that it was "worth the wait." But the spot also impresses on the pastry front. In another post on the platform, Stewart snapped a pic of the eatery's "hot from the oven sugar buns," adding that they were her "favorite at Tartine." As for Tartine's beloved loaves? Stewart clearly appreciates them — so much so that she shared the recipe for Tartine's country bread on her own website, describing it as "one for the books." So you may be wondering what makes this place so special as to count Martha among its diehard fans?