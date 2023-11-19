19 Of Martha Stewart's Favorite Restaurants Across The US

When we want recommendations for something food-related, it's only natural to turn to a celebrity chef, someone who has made their name and staked their entire reputation on their expertise in food. One such person is Martha Stewart, whose name is not only synonymous with the world of homemaking and entertaining but also with culinary excellence. As such, one can only assume that she has a refined palate and a keen eye for quality and that alone makes her a remarkable source for restaurant recommendations. But she is also well-traveled, having made her way across the U.S. (and the world) many times both for work and pleasure, which means she has been exposed to a vast array of dining establishments over the years, wherever she goes.

So let's take a look at which of these restaurants she seems to prefer and might even recommend. From New York to Maine and over to the West Coast, Martha Stewart's insights and impeccable taste in restaurants ensures that any restaurant she endorses will provide a delightful dining experience.