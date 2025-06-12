This California Carb Capital Has A Law About How You Carry Bread In Public

With some of the absolute best restaurants in the country and world-class bakeries popping up left and right, foodie culture reigns supreme in San Francisco. Arguably, the city's uniquely tangy sourdough bread is just as iconic as the city's skyline, or the iconic Golden Gate Bridge. Made with a special strain of bacteria that gives the bread its signature funkiness, it's hard to find a San Francisco bakery that doesn't carry the crusty delicacy. But believe it or not, there's one odd rule still on the books that might make even the most serious of bread connoisseurs scratch their heads. Despite being a mecca for all things carbohydrates, it's technically illegal to carry any bread, cakes, or pastries down the street in the city unless they're properly wrapped. That's right, after purchasing a freshly-baked loaf of sourdough bread, you must cover it up on public streets or even in your car to avoid breaking the law.

If caught breaking Section 407 of the San Francisco Health Code, which has been on the books for over a century, you could potentially face legal punishment, although the exact details of such a punishment are not specified by law. Of course, the law is rarely (if ever) enforced nowadays, and is merely a remnant of a different era in the city's history. With that in mind, if you're walking down the streets of San Francisco eating a croissant, chances are you don't need to hide it from the police.