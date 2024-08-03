The Tell-Tale Signs Your Sourdough Starter Is Dead

When baking sourdough bread, it's hard not to tap into your inner Dr. Frankenstein and scream, "It's alive!" as your sourdough starter rises and percolates with life, especially if you've conjured it from its component parts: flour and water. That's because sourdough is actually alive, with yeasts and lactic acid bacteria that feed the starter, leaven the bread, and put the sour in sourdough. Unfortunately, anything that lives can die, and you may also find yourself mourning the death of a starter that's doing little more than showing a sour expression.

Tell-tale signs that your sourdough starter is dead start with the appearance. If your starter looks inert and is not rising in the jar or showing the bubble that comes from live yeast expelling carbon dioxide, that's a bad sign. Another is a layer of tannish or clear alcohol called hooch that appears on its surface and blackens with oxidation over time. As this hooch is primarily alcohol, it often smells like nail polish remover or acetone. However, even with all these issues, enough life may still remain in your sourdough starter to defibrillate it back into action. However, when mold arrives, either in the appearance — usually as pink and orange streaks, black specks, or fuzz — or the aroma, it's better to put your sourdough starter out of its misery and start again.