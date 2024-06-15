This Is The Absolute Best Flour To Use When Baking Sourdough Bread

Baking sourdough bread can be such a challenging process that you might end up overlooking one of the most essential factors: what type of flour you're using. When you're looking at the best tips for working with sourdough, most revolve around the process of feeding and testing your starter. But sourdough, like all leavened bread, is the result of one big chemical reaction, and the success of that reaction is heavily dependent on the characteristics of what you're putting into it. While most water is pretty similar, and so is most commercial yeast, flour comes in different styles with important variables. So Tasting Table reached out to baking expert Nathan Myhrvold, founder of Modernist Cuisine and lead author of books like Modernist Cuisine: The Art and Science of Cooking, Modernist Bread, and the upcoming Modernist Pizza, for his opinion on the best flour to use when making sourdough bread.

Myhrvold tells us that "wheat flour is the fundamental building block of bread. But all flour is not created equal." According to him, the most important detail to pay attention to with your bread flour is the protein level, which is often listed on the bag in percentage terms. Myhrvold says, "Flours well-suited to bread making are referred to as 'strong' flours." He adds that at Modernist Cuisine, "We like to use bread flour with 11% to 13% protein content to make many of our breads, including sourdoughs."