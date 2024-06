Can You Use All-Purpose Flour When Baking Sourdough Bread? We Asked An Expert

Freshly baked sourdough is a slice of heaven on a platter but getting the bread to turn out right can be difficult. Bread in general is difficult to master and sourdough is one of the more complex members of the family. This is why we knew we had to ask about sourdough when we had the chance to talk to Nathan Myhrvold, founder of Modernist Cuisine and lead author of "Modernist Cuisine: The Art and Science of Cooking," "Modernist Cuisine at Home," "The Photography of Modernist Cuisine," "Modernist Bread," and the forthcoming "Modernist Pizza."

As you may imagine, picking the right flour is crucially important. There are a lot of different types of flour and each has its own unique characteristics. At a basic level, we can differentiate flours based on their protein content. "We found all-purpose flours with protein content ranging from 8% to 13%," Myhrvold told Tasting Table. That's a pretty wide range for a culinary art form that requires precision. "Flour that is used for bread should contain 11% to 13% protein," he continued. "Lower protein levels can result in less volume, a tighter crumb, or a soft crust, which is not ideal for crusty breads such as sourdough."

In other words, Myhrvold wasn't confident in all-purpose flour's ability to handle the job. If you're confident that your flour brand sits in the 11% to 13% range then you should be fine but we prefer to use bread flour in our fresh-baked sourdough bread.