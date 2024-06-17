Can You Use All-Purpose Flour When Baking Sourdough Bread? We Asked An Expert

Not knowing the protein content of all-purpose flour presents a dilemma. "Unfortunately, not all millers agree on what all-purpose flour is," Nathan Myhrvold told us. "So the term has become somewhat of a catchall." All-purpose flour is supposed to be a middle ground between high-protein flours like Durum wheat flour and low-protein flours like soft white wheat flour created by blending high- and low-protein wheats together. But that leaves plenty of room for interpretation.

What makes matters even worse is that the confusion doesn't clear up once you get away from the all-purpose label. "Not all brands of flour are standardized to the same protein content," Myhrvold went on to explain. "Some companies will call a flour with 11.9% protein all-purpose flour while another brand will categorize a flour with 11.7% protein as bread flour." While the labels can be helpful, the takeaway is that they should not be treated as clear demarcations.

Luckily for us, we don't have to fly blind if we know what to look for. Most flour producers are aware that a good portion of their customers need more information about their product to know if it's a good fit. Generic labeling is fine for most home cooks but seasoned bread makers are looking for specifics. Myhrvold's tip was simple. "Look on the flour bag's label or on the miller's website to see if they list the protein content."