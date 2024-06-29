How Long Mature Sourdough Starter Will Last Without Feeding It

Sourdough is an ancient method of breadmaking, and while it had a resurgence during COVID lockdowns, its tangy and complex flavor has made it an eternally popular tool in a baker's arsenal. Beyond taste, the science behind sourdough bread making is fascinating; it uses wild yeast captured from the environment as its leavening agent. This wild yeast is contained in a live culture referred to as sourdough starter, which can be kept living indefinitely for as long as it is are cared for.

On the one hand, it could not be simpler. The recipe for a sourdough starter is straightforward: two ingredients, water and flour, come together to create and sustain it. But protocol around using, feeding, and storing your starter over time can quickly become confusing. Luckily, once mature, a sourdough starter is quite resilient. There are ways you can extend its life without feeding it for long periods of time.

While developing your sourdough culture, you should feed your starter at least once daily at room temperature. However, once you have a stable, mature starter, skipping a day or two won't ruin it (though you should start feeding it daily again before baking with it). You have some options depending on how often you are willing to maintain it. You can store it in the fridge and feed it occasionally, with feedings up to 2 weeks apart.