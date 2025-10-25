The Type Of Water You Should Avoid For Your Sourdough At All Costs

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Everyone talks about the best flour or starter when it comes to making their fresh-baked sourdough bread recipe, but water — a just as vital ingredient — is often left out of the discussion. Many home bakers, especially beginners, naturally assume there's nothing to discuss. After all, water is water, right? That's exactly why some are using the worst possible water for sourdough: straight from the tap.

Your water does a lot more than just hydrate your dough and starter. It activates the yeast and bacteria that create all those tangy flavors and airy bubbles. The issue is that most tap water contains chlorine or chloramine — disinfectants designed to kill bacteria, so your starter takes a hit. You'll get a weak rise if you're lucky, or start to notice the tell-tale signs of a dead starter if you're not.

So what's the fix? First, figure out whether your tap water contains chlorine or chloramine. It won't be visible, but you should be able to notice a faint or strong odor resembling bleach or a swimming pool. If you're unsure, there are helpful drinking water test kits that can confirm once and for all. If chlorine is present, you can boil the water for around 20 minutes or leave it out at room temperature for 24 hours to evaporate. This might not remove all traces of chlorine, but it will make it appropriate for sourdough baking. Note that this also doesn't work for chloraminated water, which requires a filtration system to remove.