Make These 17 Grilled Cheese Recipes For An Extra Bit Of Indulgence
There are few dishes more comforting and indulgent than a well-made grilled cheese sandwich. Of course, you can always stick to the standard white bread and American cheese number, but why settle for an average grilled cheese when you could make one that really honors your taste buds the way they deserve? We've collected some of our best grilled cheese recipes — some of them pretty standard, others super creative and out-of-the-ordinary — to help you make the grilled cheese of your dreams. Whether you're enjoying it for a casual lunch or a decadent dinner alongside your favorite beverage, they're sure to hit the spot every time. And who knows? You might find a new favorite recipe to share with your cheese-loving friends and family members.
So, grab some fancy bread, turn on the stove, and take out the butter for maximum sandwich crispness (and deliciousness). These recipes may just change the way you think about grilled cheese from here on out.
Ultimate Grilled Cheese
Just because a recipe is basic doesn't mean it has to be boring, which is exactly what you'll find when you make this recipe for the Ultimate Grilled Cheese. Instead of opting for the standard American cheese, this recipe calls for a mix of cheddar and gruyere for a complex flavor profile that really makes the sandwich pop. Use good-quality, crusty bread for the best results, and although you can use store-bought mayo, we prefer making homemade mayo and slathering the bread with it.
Recipe: Ultimate Grilled Cheese
Easy Air Fryer Grilled Cheese
Feel like you can never get a grilled cheese sandwich right when you make it in a pan? No worries — just use your air fryer instead. This Easy Air Fryer Grilled Cheese recipe makes grilled cheese easier than ever with a foolproof method that even the most cooking-averse can manage to pull off. You'll be left with a crispy, crunchy exterior of the bread along with a gooey, melty, and ultimately cheesy inside that hits just the right spot when you're craving a grilled cheese.
Recipe: Easy Air Fryer Grilled Cheese
Easy Apple Grilled Cheese
There are two elements the average grilled cheese is missing: the snap of a fresh, juicy ingredient and a touch of sweetness. Luckily, this Easy Apple Grilled Cheese recipe provides both of those elements by calling for sliced apples. Fresh apple and cheddar pair beautifully, offering a savory-sweet profile that it's hard not to love, and the addition of apple butter provides the sandwich with just a bit more sweetness and complexity. You're going to love every single bite.
Recipe: Easy Apple Grilled Cheese
Stacked Tex-Mex Grilled Cheese
Tex-Mex food usually features plenty of bright, fresh ingredients, which add a light and refreshing element to many dishes. And although grilled cheese is, in many ways, very much the opposite of what you might expect from Tex-Mex cuisine, that doesn't mean those flavors can't work well together. This recipe for a Stacked Tex-Mex Grilled Cheese utilizes tomatoes, onions, avocado, cilantro, and even lime, providing a pop of unexpected flavor you won't find in the average grilled cheese. Combine that with Monterey jack and colby jack cheese, and you have a fresh-tasting grilled cheese that just can't compete with less veggie-heavy versions.
Recipe: Stacked Tex-Mex Grilled Cheese
Pimento Grilled Cheese
When you want your grilled cheese sandwich to be absolutely packed with bold, bright flavors, you have to try making this Pimento Grilled Cheese. You'll start with pimento cheese, of course, then give the sandwich an extra boost of deliciousness with fresh tomatoes and pickled jalapenos, all placed on perfectly oily focaccia bread. Is it a bit messier than your average grilled cheese? Sure. But those juicy drippings just let you know that you're in for a deeply flavorful treat every time you take a bite.
Recipe: Pimento Grilled Cheese
Everything Bagel Grilled Cheese
This Everything Bagel Grilled Cheese doesn't just have some Everything Bagel seasoning sprinkled on top of the cheese. Oh, no. It's actually made with an Everything Bagel, turned inside out and cut horizontally. It may sound like sacrilege to all the bagel purists out there, but it guarantees that delightfully crisp exterior every good grilled cheese has. And with the addition of crunchy, flavorful seeds that give this otherwise standard sandwich a pop of flavor, you know you're getting the elevated grilled cheese of which you've always dreamed.
Recipe: Everything Bagel Grilled Cheese
Brown Butter Spinach and Ricotta Grilled Cheese
Most grilled cheese recipes you'll see out there call for American or cheddar cheese. Some advocate for gruyere or colby jack. But far too few of them instruct you to add ricotta to your sandwich. Enter this Brown Butter Spinach and Ricotta Grilled Cheese. It's a far cry from a standard grilled cheese, but that's exactly why we like it. The light creaminess of the ricotta pairs well with the brown butter-infused spinach, which has just the right amount of sweetness to it.
Mixed Mushroom Grilled Cheese
Mushrooms offer any dish they touch a lovely meaty texture and savory richness, which is why they're the perfect addition to a grilled cheese sandwich. And while you could always just use one type of mushroom, using a variety of different varieties in one dish lends even more texture and a greater depth of flavor to your sandwich. When paired with comté cheese, this sandwich offers a more elevated version of this classic kid food and pairs beautifully with a glass of the white wine of your choosing.
Recipe: Mixed Mushroom Grilled Cheese
Blackberry Grilled Cheese with Prosciutto and Sage
This Blackberry Grilled Cheese with Prosciutto and Sage sandwich is like a masterclass in the marriage of sweet and savory flavors. By using gouda, you're already starting with a smoky richness in this sandwich, and adding prosciutto gives it a further touch of salty meatiness. Blackberry tempers those savory flavors, providing the sandwich with both tartness and a touch of sweetness. Add in the fragrant sage, and it's clear that this may be one of the most life-changing grilled cheese sandwiches you've ever encountered.
Chicken and Broccoli Pesto Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Unfortunately, grilled cheese sandwiches sometimes aren't as filling as we want them to be, which is why adding some sort of protein can be a good idea. This Chicken and Broccoli Pesto Grilled Cheese Sandwich is particularly hearty without feeling too heavy. That chicken provides you with the filling protein you need, while the broccoli pesto gives the sandwich an herby, vegetal quality that's arguably more interesting than the kind of flavor profile that plain old basil pesto can provide.
Roasted Broccoli Rabe Grilled Cheese Sandwich
You may not be able to find broccoli rabe at every single grocery store you go to, but if you can manage to get your hands on some, you absolutely have to make this recipe for a Roasted Broccoli Rabe Grilled Cheese Sandwich. Roasting the broccoli rabe gives it a deep, complex vegetal flavor that's amplified if you allow it to get just a little bit charred, and that flavor plays nicely with the fontina cheese this recipe calls for.
Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup
Grilled cheese is always tasty on its own, but it's really at its best when it's paired with a piping hot bowl of soup. That's exactly why you can't overlook this recipe for Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup. It's a classic combo that will never disappoint, whether you need a comforting meal on a cold winter's day or you just want to enjoy a meal that makes you feel like a kid again — for a few minutes, at least. For the best results, make sure to dunk your sandwich in the soup.
Recipe: Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup
Korean-Inspired Beef Bulgogi Grilled Cheese
Savory and sweet beef bulgogi, blessed with a generous dollop of gochujang, isn't the kind of food that you would normally associate with a grilled cheese filling. But that needs to change, considering how delicious this Korean-Inspired Beef Bulgogi Grilled Cheese recipe is. It's hearty, savory, and sweet, making it a major upgrade to any basic grilled cheese recipe. Eat it alongside some kimchi or other pickled or fresh vegetables for a lighter counterpart to this heavy dish.
Loaded Muffuletta Grilled Cheese
A muffuletta is a classic and beloved dish hailing from Louisiana, but you can make this twist on the iconic sandwich anywhere. This recipe for a Loaded Muffuletta Grilled Cheese is one of the more substantial grilled cheese recipes in this lineup since it contains a variety of cured meats in addition to olives, lemon zest, and roasted red bell peppers, among a host of other flavorful ingredients. It's not the easiest sandwich to eat, but it's definitely an easy sandwich to love.
Recipe: Loaded Muffaletta Grilled Cheese
Margherita Pizza Grilled Cheese with Balsamic Drizzle
Can't decide whether you're craving pizza or grilled cheese? No worries. Just try making this Margherita Pizza Grilled Cheese with Balsamic Drizzle, and you can get the best of both worlds in one dish. Grab yourself a can of San Marzano tomatoes (for the most delicious tomato-y flavor) along with some fresh basil, olive oil, salt, and pepper, which all enhance the flavor of the fresh mozzarella, which is really the star of this recipe. That drizzle of balsamic vinegar adds acidity and fruitiness to the finished sandwich.
Recipe: Margherita Pizza Grilled Cheese with Balsamic Drizzle
Grilled Pesto Mozzarella Sandwich
Pesto and mozzarella are a match made in heaven when it comes to this Grilled Pesto Mozzarella Sandwich. Since this recipe calls for fresh tomato and basil, you know you're getting a lighter, fresher version of a traditional grilled cheese, which is ideal for those times when you're craving something indulgent but don't want your sandwich to be too heavy. Adding some lemon juice into the homemade pesto brightens the whole dish by adding a lovely burst of acidity.
Elvis Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Bananas and peanut butter might sound like an odd grilled cheese pairing, but when you add fatty bacon to the mix, you'll understand why this less-than-conventional grouping of ingredients works so well. Instead of the typical American or cheddar cheese, this recipe calls for goat cheese, which is often a bit brighter than other varieties. This Elvis Grilled Cheese Sandwich may be a far cry from the grilled cheeses you've had in the past, but its unique flavor profile is what makes it stand out from the crowd.
Recipe: Elvis Grilled Cheese Sandwich