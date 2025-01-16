Margherita Pizza Grilled Cheese With Balsamic Drizzle Recipe
For lovers of classic Italian pizza, this Margherita pizza grilled cheese with balsamic drizzle recipe takes the original pie from Naples and transforms it into a deluxe grilled cheese. Pizza Margherita has a rich history that dates back to the late 19th century in Naples, Italy. Named after Queen Margherita of Savoy, this classic dish features a simple yet delicious combination of fresh tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and basil, representing the colors of the Italian flag.
According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, the essence of pizza Margherita lies in its ingredients. In this recipe, we take those foundational elements and transform them into a grilled cheese sandwich that is both elevated and yet somehow perfect for any casual meal. The key to doing this ancient recipe justice is to use high-quality tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and artisanal bread. With just a few simple but impactful components, you can capture the spirit of the original pizza recipe while finding a new way to enjoy these classic flavors.
Gather the ingredients for a Margherita pizza grilled cheese
To make this pizza-inspired grilled cheese, you'll want to gather a few premium ingredients. With a recipe like this that has so few components, the quality of each item you use matters, so we encourage you to source the best that you can find. For the tomato sauce, you'll need a can of San Marzano tomatoes, preserved with or without basil leaves. Balsamic vinegar of Modena will be used for the reduction, the bread we want is artisanal sourdough bread, and the cheese will be fresh mozzarella in water, shaped either like balls or braided. Fresh basil, olive oil, salt, and pepper will complete the flavorings of the sandwich.
Step 1: Drain tomatoes
Open the can of San Marzano tomatoes and drain off the excess liquid.
Step 2: Crush tomatoes by hand
Place tomatoes in a medium-sized bowl and, using your hands, gently squeeze and break apart the whole tomatoes.
Step 3: Season tomato sauce
Season the crushed tomatoes with salt and pepper to taste, mix gently, and set aside.
Step 4: Pour vinegar into saucepan
Pour vinegar into a small saucepan.
Step 5: Simmer vinegar
Simmer over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until volume is reduced by half, about 10 to 15 minutes. Remove from heat and let cool.
Step 6: Brush bread with oil
Brush one side of each sourdough slice with the olive oil (about ½ tablespoon per slice or to taste).
Step 7: Flip bread
Flip one slice to be oil-side down on a work surface.
Step 8: Layer sandwich
Layer with mozzarella slices, crushed tomatoes, and torn basil leaves.
Step 9: Top with bread
Top with second slice, oil-side up.
Step 10: Preheat pan
Heat a cast iron skillet over medium heat.
Step 11: Cook sandwich
Add sandwich and cook 3 to 4 minutes until golden, pressing gently with a spatula.
Step 12: Flip
Flip carefully, and cook other side until cheese melts.
Step 13: Slice in half
Remove from heat, transfer to cutting board, and slice diagonally.
Step 14: Drizzle with balsamic reduction
Drizzle balsamic reduction over sandwich and sprinkle with fresh basil ribbons. Serve immediately while cheese is hot and melty.
Elevate your grilled cheese by incorporating the goodness of a Margherita pizza: juicy tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and basil.
Can I replace the San Marzano tomatoes with another type of tomato in this grilled cheese recipe?
Yes, you can replace San Marzano tomatoes with another type of tomatoes in this grilled cheese recipe, but it's important to consider the flavor and textural differences. San Marzano tomatoes are prized for their sweet flavor, low acidity, and meaty texture, making them an ideal choice for sauces. If you don't have access to San Marzano tomatoes, you can opt for other canned tomatoes, such as whole-peeled tomatoes. Look for high-quality brands that use vine-ripened tomatoes for the best flavor, and avoid diced tomatoes as those tend to have a less-than-desirable texture and additives that we don't really want in the sandwich.
For fresh tomatoes, Roma tomatoes make the closest substitute since they are also meaty and have fewer seeds, which helps maintain a thicker sauce consistency. However, if you choose to use fresh tomatoes, we actually recommend using a combination of varieties, like heirloom and Roma tomatoes, to achieve a balance of sweetness and acidity.
Can I use a store-bought balsamic drizzle instead of homemade?
To save time while making this grilled cheese recipe, you can use a store-bought balsamic drizzle instead of making your own. Many store-bought options are perfectly fine and provide a flavor similar to that of homemade versions. The problem here is that many rely on added sugars and thickeners to compensate for a shorter cooking time.
When selecting a balsamic drizzle, look for products that are labeled as "balsamic glaze" or "balsamic reduction," as these are typically thicker and sweeter than regular balsamic vinegar. Check the ingredient list to ensure it contains high-quality balsamic vinegar and minimal additives for the best taste.
If you want to explore other flavors, you can also opt for another sauce to complement your grilled cheese. For instance, a homemade garlic aioli or a pesto drizzle are both a great way to add a rich, savory element to the sandwich. Additionally, a simple basil-infused olive oil can enhance the flavors of the grilled cheese without overpowering them. If you prefer a touch of sweetness, consider using a hot chili honey or maple syrup drizzle mixed with a bit of vinegar for a unique twist on sweet and savory.