Stacked Tex-Mex Grilled Cheese Recipe
The greatest thing about grilled cheese is that it's just as good at its simplest as it is at its most complex. Toasted bread filled with gooey cheese is a formula you can't go wrong with, and it can only improve with a series of add-ins. Whether the addition is as simple as garlic salt or as luxurious as lobster, the options for improving a grilled cheese are endless. The best part? They are so easy to whip up, you can even have them ready for lunch or a quick, fun dinner in no time.
There's no limit to the variety of ingredients that can make grilled cheese better, and the comfort food of southern Texas is no exception. Tex-Mex, a label given to Texas-born Mexican food like chili, fajitas, quesadillas, and nachos, is the perfect pairing for melty cheese, especially with queso being a leading component of this fusion cuisine. In this recipe written with developer Michelle McGlinn, Tex-Mex is infused into a Colby and Monterey Jack-filled sandwich with the addition of pico de gallo, jalapeños, and smooth creamy avocado. Like queso in sandwich form, this grilled cheese is perfect for the cheese lover who wants the heat of Tex-Mex cuisine, too.
Gathering ingredients for a stacked Tex-Mex grilled cheese
To first make the pico de gallo, you'll need a few tomatoes, white onion, cilantro, lime, salt, and olive oil. Choose a dense tomato like Roma or vine, which won't be as watery as beefsteak or heirloom. From there, you'll need thickly sliced bread like brioche, spreadable butter for toasting, Colby-jack cheese, Monterey Jack cheese, jalapeños, and avocado.
Step 1: Add pico ingredients to a small bowl
To make the pico de gallo, combine the tomato, onion, cilantro, olive oil, lime juice, and salt in a small bowl.
Step 2: Stir to combine
Stir well to combine and set aside.
Step 3: Spread butter on the bread
Spread ½ tablespoon of butter on one side of each slice of bread.
Step 4: Add Colby to the bread
Working with one sandwich at a time, stack 2 slices of Colby-jack on one slice of bread, buttered side down.
Step 5: Add jalapeño
Add 4 to 6 slices of jalapeño to the cheese.
Step 6: Sprinkle with Monterey Jack
Sprinkle ½ cup of Monterey Jack cheese over the jalapeños.
Step 7: Add pico and avocado
Add the pico de gallo and smashed avocado.
Step 8: Top with bread
Top with another slice of bread, buttered side out.
Step 9: Heat up a skillet
Heat a lightly oiled skillet over medium heat.
Step 10: Brown the sandwich on each side
Add a sandwich and brown it on one side, about 2 minutes, then flip and brown the remaining side.
Step 11: Repeat for all sandwiches
Repeat with remaining ingredients to make 4 sandwiches.
Step 12: Serve the sandwiches
Serve immediately.
Stacked Tex-Mex Grilled Cheese Recipe
Elevate your grilled cheese with a Tex-Mex flair with this 15-minute recipe that includes homemade pico de gallo, jalapeños, avocado, and 2 kinds of cheese.
Ingredients
- 1 cup diced tomato
- ½ cup diced white onion
- ¼ cup finely chopped cilantro
- 1 tablespoon olive oil, plus extra for cooking the sandwiches
- Juice from ½ lime
- ⅛ teaspoon salt
- 4 tablespoons spreadable butter, divided
- 8 slices thick white or brioche bread
- 8 slices Colby-jack cheese, divided
- 2 jalapeños, sliced, divided
- 2 cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese, divided
- 2 avocados, smashed, divided
Directions
- To make the pico de gallo, combine the tomato, onion, cilantro, olive oil, lime juice, and salt in a small bowl.
- Stir well to combine and set aside.
- Spread ½ tablespoon of butter on one side of each slice of bread.
- Working with one sandwich at a time, stack 2 slices of Colby-jack on one slice of bread, buttered side down.
- Add 4 to 6 slices of jalapeño to the cheese.
- Sprinkle ½ cup of Monterey Jack cheese over the jalapeños.
- Add the pico de gallo and smashed avocado.
- Top with another slice of bread, buttered side out.
- Heat a lightly oiled skillet over medium heat.
- Add a sandwich and brown it on one side, about 2 minutes, then flip and brown the remaining side.
- Repeat with remaining ingredients to make 4 sandwiches.
- Serve immediately.
How can I adjust the heat level in this grilled cheese?
Tex-Mex food is known for being a little spicy, though not in quite the same way as traditional Mexican food. This is because the two cuisines use different ingredients to achieve their spicy flavors based on their country of origin. While you can add different kinds of fresh chiles to amp up the heat, to lean into Tex-Mex heat, you'll want to raid your pantry. First, you can sprinkle chili powder, cayenne, and paprika onto the avocado before grilling — or mix it into the butter for a chili compound-butter twist on the bread. You can also use canned green chilies to add both heat and flavor beyond the fresh jalapeños.
To up the heat in other ways, you can first swap the cheese. Pepper Jack, made with chiles, will add a complementary heat to the shredded Monterey Jack. You can also add a spoonful of chipotle in adobo sauce in between the cheeses for a smokey heat. Lastly, you can add chorizo to the grilled cheese — just crumble the chorizo and cook over medium heat until cooked through, then add a layer of the cooked pork between the cheeses before grilling.
What else can I add to this grilled cheese?
Besides the spicy additions, you can also add other veggies, meats, and salsas to make this Tex-Mex grilled cheese even more loaded. If you like the tangy, sweet bite of pickled veg, try pickling your jalapeños first, or swap for pickled red onions. If you love adding meat to your grilled cheese, you can get especially creative here. If you have leftover birria, pulled pork, or ground beef, add them between the cheeses for a rich and savory addition. You can also add leftover chili con carne for a true Tex-Mex meaty addition.
You can also keep it vegetarian and add salsas. You can add salsa verde for a bright, herby, and spicy addition, or add a smoky red salsa if you prefer a more savory flavor. For an extra cheesy Tex-Mex grilled cheese, you can even consider adding queso, which will melt and blend into the Monterey and Colby-jack cheeses. For added protein without the meat, try adding a scoop of black, pinto, or refried beans seasoned with chili powder for a vegetarian Tex-Mex treat.