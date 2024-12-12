Stacked Tex-Mex Grilled Cheese Recipe

The greatest thing about grilled cheese is that it's just as good at its simplest as it is at its most complex. Toasted bread filled with gooey cheese is a formula you can't go wrong with, and it can only improve with a series of add-ins. Whether the addition is as simple as garlic salt or as luxurious as lobster, the options for improving a grilled cheese are endless. The best part? They are so easy to whip up, you can even have them ready for lunch or a quick, fun dinner in no time.

There's no limit to the variety of ingredients that can make grilled cheese better, and the comfort food of southern Texas is no exception. Tex-Mex, a label given to Texas-born Mexican food like chili, fajitas, quesadillas, and nachos, is the perfect pairing for melty cheese, especially with queso being a leading component of this fusion cuisine. In this recipe written with developer Michelle McGlinn, Tex-Mex is infused into a Colby and Monterey Jack-filled sandwich with the addition of pico de gallo, jalapeños, and smooth creamy avocado. Like queso in sandwich form, this grilled cheese is perfect for the cheese lover who wants the heat of Tex-Mex cuisine, too.